Molo's Softwall Room Divider

By Jaime Gillin –
Stephanie Forsythe and Todd MacAllen, founders of the Vancouver-based firm molo, have created the ideal room divider, a paper softwall.
A softwall is a freestanding and expandable partition made of fire-retardant paper and textiles. The softwall's honeycomb structure allows the material to expand from its compressed form to up to 15 feet long.
If you're looking for a translucent divider, the white version will do the trick. For something moodier and more cocooning, the opaque black version, dyed with bamboo charcoal, is an appealing variation.
With the recent addition of integrated LEDs, the softwall can become a luminous sculpture, adding private spaces, ambiance, and illumination to your house in one fell (curving) swoop.