Moleskine Detour: Q&A with GamFratesi

To take you even deeper into the creative process, Dwell has partnered with Moleskine on a weekly <a href="/post/article/moleskine-detour-qa-maria-sebregondi">series</a> featuring interviews with some of today’s most exciting designers from around the world that contributed to The Detour Book, including Rodrigo Almeida (Brazil), Scott Henderson (USA), and Ginette Caron (Italy). The series continues today with Copenhagen-based designers Stine Gam and Enrico Fratesi of GamFratesi.

When did you first discover Moleskine, and why is it special to you (if it is)?

A long time ago, while studying architecture. It was the classic notebook in which to take notes and make small sketches. At the time as in all things, it was one of the few on the market—original and well crafted. We are still bound to this tradition; Moleskine is special for its size, the quality of the paper and cover with the rubber band, its pocket. In short, well-designed!

How do you use your Moleskine?

I use a large sized Moleskine for the pleasure of making a more aesthetic drawing. I use the small sizes to take notes or sketch a line or an idea that we have to remember.

Tell us about your experience participating in the Detour book and the tour.

It was a pleasure working with Moleskine to create a work for the exhibition. For this project, we aimed to interpret the intimate relationship that for us is created between you and your Moleskine sketchbook.

Do you prefer pen and paper or smartphone/tablet/tech?

Definitely pen and paper.

Who or what inspires you?

A concept can come from a deep reflection or from a spontaneous vision. Often even in most unexpected moments. Contrasts are often the center of our inspiration. Both in work and daily life we are constantly confronted with contrasts.

What's the coolest new design product you love?

Let's say one of our latest projects, the lamp by FontanaArte Cheshire. It is a particularly interesting and challenging project. A lamp that incorporates a classic aesthetic with very gentle shape. The form and proportions were kept to a minimum by using plastic and complex technical solutions to be able to get disproportions between the elements, typical expression in GamFratesi language.

What are 5 things you cannot live without?

Family takes two places, then a pencil, our design/art drawing collection, good coffee.

If you could design in any other discipline, what would it be and why (i.e. if you are a painter, would you want to be a photographer)?

Literature or music, both are such pure expressions. Sometimes we can be jealous of how many emotions can be conveyed in a few words or notes.

What design has moved you the most?

Scandinavian design taught us so much in terms of professional and personal, giving so much humanity to our philosophy of life and work.

Tell us about your latest/current project.

The Salone in Milano has just ended and we have presented many new products: from a broom for Swedese, a ladder for Casamania, Beetle chair and coffee tables for Gubi, to end with two new lightings: Volume a small table lamp for Light Years, and Cheshire, a large family floor, table and suspension for Fontana Arte. As well we have been designing an exhibition of 400 mq on classic and contemporary Danish Design at the Triennale di Milano.