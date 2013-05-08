Mohair We Love: Gorman Blankets
View Photos

Mohair We Love: Gorman Blankets

Add to
Like
Share
By Kelsey Keith
No matter the time of year, a well-placed throw blanket can ward off the chill or provide an immediate haven for snuggling up. Read on for one we found in the neon brights so prevalent this spring.

Listen up: It's spring. Which means in addition to streamlining wardrobes, dusting under your furniture, and slamming open the windows, it's time to rethink any ratty home accessories that have been loved to pieces over the preceding winter. We're looking at you, throw blankets.

Mohair We Love: Gorman Blankets - Photo 1 of 3 -

Gorman's mohair Picnic Throw—which comes with fringed edges in two colorways of cheery plaid—is $249 Australian (plus $25 for international shipping). Photo credit: Gorman.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Mohair We Love: Gorman Blankets - Photo 2 of 3 -

Gorman's new mohair throw blankets are made in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Gorman.

And what better way to celebrate the vernal season than with oh-so-2013 shades of neon? For that, we recommend a new release from Gorman. The Australian brand went to Melbourne wool textile manufacturer St Albans to produce a capsule collection of three mohair blankets.

The Check It Out throw is a striated plaid on a white boucle background, jolted with bright pink or neon yellow. The Picnic throw is a more intense colorblock of kelly green or fluorescent coral, while Carnivale is an all-over color right with fringed edges. All are available for $249 Australian (plus $25 for international shipping) at Gorman. 

Mohair We Love: Gorman Blankets - Photo 3 of 3 -

Gorman's mohair Check It Out Throw—which has a textured, boucle finish and comes in pink/white or neon yellow—is $249 Australian (plus $25 for international shipping). Photo credit: Gorman.