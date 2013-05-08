Mohair We Love: Gorman Blankets

Listen up: It's spring. Which means in addition to streamlining wardrobes, dusting under your furniture, and slamming open the windows, it's time to rethink any ratty home accessories that have been loved to pieces over the preceding winter. We're looking at you, throw blankets.

Gorman's mohair Picnic Throw—which comes with fringed edges in two colorways of cheery plaid—is $249 Australian (plus $25 for international shipping). Photo credit: Gorman.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

And what better way to celebrate the vernal season than with oh-so-2013 shades of neon? For that, we recommend a new release from Gorman. The Australian brand went to Melbourne wool textile manufacturer St Albans to produce a capsule collection of three mohair blankets.

The Check It Out throw is a striated plaid on a white boucle background, jolted with bright pink or neon yellow. The Picnic throw is a more intense colorblock of kelly green or fluorescent coral, while Carnivale is an all-over color right with fringed edges. All are available for $249 Australian (plus $25 for international shipping) at Gorman.