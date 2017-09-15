This Modular Eco-Hotel Room Is Poised to Drop Into Nearly Any Setting
Designed by Barcelona-based creative design studio In-Tenta, DROP box contributes to the emerging trend of compact, modular architecture while responding to density, mobility, and contextual consciousness.
Constructed off-site and composed of lightweight, renewable materials, the box can be manufactured in three days and mounted in an additional three for an economical fee of €30,000. Depending on the distance, the box can be transported via truck completely mounted, or if further away, in modules that are then constructed on site.
The form of the box can accommodate two adults or a family of four, providing one or two bedrooms, and a wash area complete with a shower with a view. Large glazing blends the interior with the exterior, immersing the traveler in the setting which they choose. Wood, the main material, provides warmth, while supporting the sustainable construction of the box. Linear and cantilevered floor plates hover and embrace the structure over the ground plane, lightly connecting the habitable space to its surroundings.
The first DROP box has yet to be constructed, but very soon could be dropping down in Germany, expanding the growing family of micro-architectural, environmentally conscious forms. In addition to DROP box, In-Tenta has created similar modular constructs, such as DROP box CW, DROP pod, and DROP eco-hotel.