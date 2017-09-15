This Modular Eco-Hotel Room Is Poised to Drop Into Nearly Any Setting

Designed by Barcelona-based creative design studio In-Tenta, DROP box contributes to the emerging trend of compact, modular architecture while responding to density, mobility, and contextual consciousness.

Constructed off-site and composed of lightweight, renewable materials, the box can be manufactured in three days and mounted in an additional three for an economical fee of €30,000. Depending on the distance, the box can be transported via truck completely mounted, or if further away, in modules that are then constructed on site.