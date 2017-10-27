Modernist Architect Berthold Lubetkin's Former London Penthouse Is For Sale

As a Russian émigré who helped pioneer modernist architecture in Britain, Lubetkin designed Highpoint phases I and II between 1935 and 1938. The building's elevated location on North Hill in Highgate was considered to be the highest in London at the time of its completion. One of the best examples of early International Style in London, Highpoint has been listed on England's National Heritage List in recognition of its architectural quality.

This penthouse, which was Lubetkin's former home, is located in Highpoint II, which contains 12 duplexes and was designed to be more luxurious than the flats in the neighboring Highpoint I. The unit has direct lift access from the building’s distinctive lobby and offers panoramic views of London from its extensive roof terraces.

It's now being offered for £2,950,000 (about $3,885,718) through The Modern House.