Modernica's 20th Anniversary Eames Chair
By Laure Joliet –
In honor of Modernica's 20th anniversary, the company is releasing a new iteration on the classic mid-century fiberglass shell chair originally designed by the Eameses.
Modernica, which is based in Los Angeles, uses the Eames original chair molds and presses to continue manufacturing the modern classics. They've added new colors and variations for the chair bases over the years and now are releasing another version. The new one was designed by Peter Shire and the Modernica Studio and will be unveiled this Thursday at the Modernica 20th anniversary celebration at the Modernica Showroom in Los Angeles.
