Modern Crystal Entryway Lights Update Charming Family Cottage

Designed in the 1920s as a family cottage, this storybook Boston home is brimming with historic charm. Recently, the residents decided to refresh a dated kitchen, re-think the rear entry sequence and connections to the family room, and expand a second floor bedroom. With help from LDa Architecture & Interiors, an award-winning design firm in New England that focuses on residential and commercial interiors, the homeowners received a much-needed update complete with an open and modern layout that also preserves the home's traditional character. We are thrilled to see Niche modern crystal entryway lights adding to the client's contemporary approach.

