Modern World Awards: Vote Now

This year at Dwell on Design we're awarding our first ever Modern World Awards to the designs that move, inspire, and elate us. But we need your help to hand out the People's Choice Award. Click here to see the 25 finalists in five different categories and then tell us which design excites you the most. Could it be a beautiful bike, a pleasant playhouse, or a smashing stool? Make your voice heard and make your vote count in the Modern World Awards. Voting ends Friday, June 24th at 4:00 PM Pacific time and all of the objects will be on view at DOD so you can have a gander at the nominees first-hand. We'll hand out the hardware in a special ceremony at Dwell on Design in Los Angeles just moments after voting ends. Awright, Dwellers, to the polls!

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample Updated: The contest has ended.