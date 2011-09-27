Modern World Awards 2011

After a decde of publishing the world's best and brightest designs, we thought it was high time we slapped our seal of approval on the new products and furniture we love. Thus the Modern World Awards were born. The Dwell editors chose five entries in the categories Play, Eat, Create, Work and Live because they sit squarely where form, function, and innovation unite. Our entire staff voted on the winners, our readers voted on the People's Choice award champ, and then we exhibited them all at Dwell on Design. Here is the complete list of nominees.