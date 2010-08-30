View Photos
Modern Thank-You Notes
By Jaime Gillin –
GIGI PRESS, a new Los Angeles–based letterpress company, sent me samples of their work last week, and I love their clean, modern aesthetic. Check out the boxed thank you notes emblazoned with a miniature Eames rocker:
Even lovelier, to my eye, are the monochromatic patterns, including 'Huntley,' left, and 'Mercer,' right.
They're available at a handful of shops in Los Angeles, or online, priced at $28 for 10 cards and envelopes.
Love the colored edges on the custom stationary.