Modern Thank-You Notes

GIGI PRESS, a new Los Angeles–based letterpress company, sent me samples of their work last week, and I love their clean, modern aesthetic. Check out the boxed thank you notes emblazoned with a miniature Eames rocker:

Even lovelier, to my eye, are the monochromatic patterns, including 'Huntley,' left, and 'Mercer,' right. They're available at a handful of shops in Los Angeles, or online, priced at $28 for 10 cards and envelopes. Love the colored edges on the custom stationary.