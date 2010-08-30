Modern Thank-You Notes
View Photos

Modern Thank-You Notes

Add to
Like
Share
By Jaime Gillin
GIGI PRESS, a new Los Angeles–based letterpress company, sent me samples of their work last week, and I love their clean, modern aesthetic. Check out the boxed thank you notes emblazoned with a miniature Eames rocker:

Even lovelier, to my eye, are the monochromatic patterns, including 'Huntley,' left, and 'Mercer,' right.

Modern Thank-You Notes - Photo 1 of 4 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Modern Thank-You Notes - Photo 2 of 4 -

They're available at a handful of shops in Los Angeles, or online, priced at $28 for 10 cards and envelopes.

Modern Thank-You Notes - Photo 3 of 4 -

Love the colored edges on the custom stationary.

Modern Thank-You Notes - Photo 4 of 4 -