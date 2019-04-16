Modern Sustainable Kitchen Renovation in Pennsylvania

Focusing on products made Stateside wasn’t Danny Seo’s first priority for his kitchen renovation—instead, he had one specific requirement: stainless-steel cabinets to replace the original, musty wood ones. "Stainless steel is timeless," he says. "I wanted something that was clean on the outside and on the inside. It’s hygienic, 100 percent recyclable, and, for the home’s modern feel and look, it made the most sense." A new smudge-free finish by Lasertron, a Florida-based company, caught Seo’s eye, sparking an internal conversation about domestic production. "I asked where they make the cabinets; they said, ‘Right here in Florida,’" Seo says. He then started looking around for other American-made trappings, deciding on tile by Shaw Floors (Georgia); Wilsonart’s HD laminate (Texas); Bosch appliances (South Carolina); and a Kohler cast-iron sink (Wisconsin). The process provided Seo with an education about the diversity of the American manufacturing industry: "There are lots of small companies and large manufacturers who make products domestically at all different price points, styles, and colors," he says. "Whatever your taste or budget, it is possible to buy the majority of your items ‘Made in the USA.’"