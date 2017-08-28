The Light and Airy Apartment G in Downtown Singapore

Remodeled by the Singapore-based architecture and interior design duo Takenouchi Webb , Apartment G is a 3,875-square-foot, third-floor apartment near Singapore’s main shopping area Orchard Road, with large sections of glazed windows that look out to lush tropical trees.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Many of the built-in furniture pieces in the apartment were custom-designed by the duo who worked with a simple color scheme of light pink and turquoise green. Hexagonal cement floor tiles in the entrance lobby and a ribbed ceiling composed of thin strips of timber add interesting textures to the space.

Between two walls in the living room is a custom-made copper console and a generous L-shaped Arflex Strips Sofa. Two coffee tables—an Element Coffee Table by Studio Toogood and a green marble table designed by Takenouchi Webb—sit side-by-side, presenting an unusual composition of shapes and materials.

Positioned close to a large window that lets in immense amounts of light, the dining area features a solid timber table, vintage Scandinavian chairs, and a tiered plant stand that displays a selection of potted plants, books, and artwork.

Across from the dining table is a Fior De Pesca marble bar counter with an integrated sink, and a kitchen with pastel gray-green lacquered cabinets and a Silver Venato marble island.

In the master bedroom, one side of a chest-height wooded panel serves as the headboard for the bed, while hiding a long work desk on the opposite side. The ensuite bathroom has a custom-built vanity and a Japanese-inspired dresser. The guest bathroom is covered in eye-popping pink flamingo print wallpaper.