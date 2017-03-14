Modern-Shed| Secluded Office

For about 20 years, Sheila has worked as a licensing agent for artists, working in production design and brokering deals between artists and manufacturers.



Her work often leads to a messy office, and when she moved from California to Portland, her mess came with her.

"I took over the second bedroom right away," Sheila recalled. "But I wanted to use that room as a real guest bedroom, for when visitors came over. My husband and I started to explore other options. We talked about expanding the house, putting my office in the garage or looking for offices outside of the home. I can do my work from anywhere, but I need a space of my own."

The most expensive option they considered was moving to a new home entirely.



However, when a friend showed her what Modern-Shed could do in her own backyard, Sheila knew it was the right fit.

"When I first saw it, I thought, ‘That’s exactly what I want,’" she said. "I didn’t look further."

In addition to being the least costly option they’d considered, another factor for choosing Modern-Shed was the speed at which Modern-Sheds could go up, Sheila said.

"That it was done in three days was ideal," she said. "I didn’t want construction going on for weeks. That was a big factor, that and that we can take it with us when we leave."

Sheila and her husband opted for a 10’ by 12’ Modern-Shed, but Sheila loves her new shed so much that she almost wishes she had gone bigger.