Modern-Shed | Music Sanctuary

"We weren’t necessarily looking for a shed in the beginning," he recalled. "There wasn’t any space for my music. Everything was spread out everywhere. I had four guitars and music scattered all over the place. I couldn’t find any of my sheet music. It was horrible." Vinay initially used a spare room in the couple’s home as a home office-music room-movie room, but the room quickly evolved into just a movie room. Then, he devoted a separate room to his home office — he occasionally works from home — but that arrangement left little space in his life for what truly brought him joy. "There was no place for my guitar," he said. "So I stumbled upon the whole prefab movement, and started noticing there were companies doing it."



Vinay noticed that Modern-Shed was based in nearby Seattle, but it took another year of contemplating and studying before he finally took the plunge and visited Modern-Shed’s in the Seattle area. One couple showed him a music studio in Bothell and offered him advice that he eventually followed — go big. "She said, ‘Don’t hold out for a smaller one, you’ll regret it,'" Vinay recalled. "It was great to see a shed in person." Vinay purchased a 12′ by 10’ Modern-Shed and installed an extra long overhang and large floor to ceiling windows that look out over his 3/4-acre wooded plot. "I thought the overhang would be nice since it rains so much here," he said. "It’s nice on a rainy day to stand under it and not have to fish for my keys when I’m wet. It would be a pain to have to wear a hooded jacket to come out here."

Vinay has been playing guitar since high school, and primarily plays classical music and jazz, which he is still learning.He enjoys having a space solely devoted to music. "It allows me to focus a lot better," he said. "I now can just reach for something I need … This is still a suburban setting, but coming here I actually get to enjoy my yard and a somewhat rural space, especially since nowhere in the house looks out at the yard."