Modern-Shed | Liveable Space

For years, the cosy quarters forced the couple to limit the number of guests they could have over, and their own hobbies — Stacy’s crafts and Scott’s music — spilled over into every available nook and cranny.

"We never expected to be in this house for 12 years, but we couldn’t imagine moving away," Stacy explains. "We’re 10 minutes from the city, we have coffee shops and everything we could need a short distance away. But we needed more room."

Stacy would often resort to doing crafts out of a corner of the living room or in the small attic crawlspace, while Scott lamented that he couldn’t play guitar when he came home from work late at night for fear of waking up Stacy.

In order to stay in their home in Seattle’s trendy Greenwood neighborhood, the couple initially looked at building an addition, but that proved cost-prohibitive.

"There was just no way we could do the addition," Scott says. "We looked at getting a shed from Home Depot, but we didn’t want a shed shed. We wanted a liveable space. We wanted to feel like it was part of the house."

The couple was drawn to the fact that Modern-Shed was a local company building quality products, but they hesitated initially due to the price.

What turned them around was a new outlook — they realized that compared to the cost of building an addition or renovating a home, a Modern-Shed becomes an affordable option.

"We stopped looking at it as an extravagance and started looking at it as a way to improve our quality of life and allow us to stay in our house another 10 years and not kill each other in 700 square feet," Stacy says. "What we were looking for and could get was reasonable."

The couple built a his and hers Modern-Shed, with two-thirds of the shed alloted for Stacy and her crafts, and one-third allocated to Scott and his music, with the two seperate entrances and a wall separating the two sides.