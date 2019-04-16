A Midcentury Home Keeps the History Alive

Shortly after they moved to Crestwood Hills, an enclave in the Santa Monica Mountains, in 2012, Elise Loehnen and Rob Fissmer got an inkling that their new neighbors felt more than just run-of-the-mill community pride. On their first strolls in the area with their newborn son, Max, longtime residents often stopped them and struck up conversation. "They wanted to be sure we understood how special the neighborhood is and how special it is for Max to grow up here," Loehnen recalls.