With a severe housing crisis tightening the vise on major North American cities like Seattle, San Francisco, and Toronto, the need for affordable homes is more pronounced than ever. Prefabricated homes—whether they're modular, kit, or mobile homes—are a well-priced option, and often come with many options for customization. They're also increasingly available in more modern designs, from humble cabins to contemporary tiny homes. Here, we've highlighted 10 prefab homes that can be purchased from various homebuilders in the United States and Canada for under $100,000.