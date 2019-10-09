Finney is an architect as well as a former habitation module designer at NASA, where he mocked up rest-eat-sleep spaces for astronauts aboard the International Space Station. After four years at the agency, when he realized his capsule would never see the light of day let alone the dark of space, he left and launched Cricket Trailer. He did, however, continue to employ several practices he picked up at NASA, like building full-scale cardboard models to see how well spaces would work together. While designing the Cricket Trailers, it was an invaluable tool for learning how one inch this way or that affected the experience of being in the small camper.