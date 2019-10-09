Finney (pictured) was in part inspired to create the Cricket Trailer so he could continue to go camping with his wife as their family grew from two to four. "You can't take your infant out into the deep wilderness," he says. "The Cricket is for people like me with kids under ten as well as 70-year-olds who want to go to national parks and need a place to pee in the night or 20- or 30-year-old hipster mountain bikers and climbers who would love to have a base camp that doesn't offend their outdoor personality."