6 New York Prefab Companies That Prize Modern Design
New York State has a lot to offer: multiple mountain ranges and lake regions, access to the Atlantic Ocean, cultural and natural landmarks, and, of course, the inimitable New York City. But there’s also a lot of great design to be had in the state, including companies that are building modern prefab or modular homes that continue to push the envelope of building technology. Take a look as we review six prefab companies with contemporary modular home designs.
Support Great Design.
Support Dwell.
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.