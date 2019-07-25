Try Dwell+ For Free
6 New York Prefab Companies That Prize Modern Design
Exclusive + Prefab Homes

6 New York Prefab Companies That Prize Modern Design

Add to
Like
Share
By Kate Reggev
Check out New York State's offering of innovative modular homes.

New York State has a lot to offer: multiple mountain ranges and lake regions, access to the Atlantic Ocean, cultural and natural landmarks, and, of course, the inimitable New York City. But there’s also a lot of great design to be had in the state, including companies that are building modern prefab or modular homes that continue to push the envelope of building technology. Take a look as we review six prefab companies with contemporary modular home designs.

Support Great Design.
Support Dwell.

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ For Free

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.