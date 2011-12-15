View Photos
Modern Mistletoe by Kiel Mead
By Jaime Gillin
Along with his studio, Kiel Mead, a Brooklyn-based designer and the founder of the American Design Club, has created what he's calling "the best ornament of the holiday season—the only ornament that can guarantee you a kiss!" Like his many of his jewelry pieces, the ornament is cast in bronze from a real-life object—in this case, a specimen of a live mistletoe and a few choice leaves. "We do our best to hide the artist's hand and let the final form be as unadulterated as possible," says Mead. Here's a glimpse at the design process and the final product.
Visit kielmead.com to purchase one of the designs.