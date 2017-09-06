A Family’s Loft in Poland Gets a Minimalist Renovation That’s Both Elegant and Functional

As an interior and industrial design firm, Loft Kolasiński is able to offer both custom furniture and interior design solutions to their clients. In the case of this eight-month-long renovation of a 1,600-square-foot home located in the Pogodno neighborhood of Szczecin, the team embraced a "less-is-more" approach, employing a restrained mix of bold showstoppers and custom-made elements to create a space that feels contemporary and open, but still livable and welcoming.

The team "created structure" in the main living areas by painting the natural plaster walls and adding subtle concrete elements. The clean-lined surfaces are softened by a vintage B&B Italia sofa by Mario Bellini (with original upholstery), which serves as a luxurious anchor piece that's nicely balanced out by the abundance of simple wooden furniture that's finished with oil for warmth and shine.



Armchair designed by Jan Bocan (1972)

"One of the great joys of the project was locating two armchairs from 1972 designed by the Czech architect Jan Bocan. The armchairs used to stand in the Embassy of Czechoslovakia in Stockholm and were never produced on a mass scale." -Ewa Adamiak of Loft Kolasiński

Natural plaster walls and clean-lined simplicity were used to keep the interior as open and spacious as possible, since the home's unique layout could easily veer towards feeling cramped or visually crowded.

A narrow winding staircase leads up to the second floor, which houses the bedrooms and a bathroom.

Since the upstairs rooms are quite small, the team had to be creative when considering storage solutions. For example, the bathroom renovation involved building a spacious custom cabinet that can serve as both a sink and storage solution.

The clients requested the home's interior to reflect the "Loft Kolasiński style," as the firm is known for infusing spaces with balanced elegance and regularly sources exceptional vintage furniture for clients, along with creating custom-designed solutions to suit their style preferences and lifestyle needs. The kitchen table pictured above is a perfect example, as it was specifically designed for this project.

Since the home was designed for a young family who also runs their own business, melding style with high functionality and comfort was a high priority of the project.



The team sought to find statement pieces that would work as durable everyday furnishings, such as this B3-Wassily armchair from 1965 designed by Marcel Breuer, and vintage Polish and Czech floor lamps.

Sideboard custom-designed by Loft Kolasiński