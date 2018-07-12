Muted Tones Mingle With Light and Shadows to Form a Quiet Mexican Oasis
Designed by Mexico City–based architects Pablo Perez Palacios, Casa La Quinta is a direct reaction to its surroundings and context. Sited in a densely packed neighborhood, the modern dwelling features private outdoor spaces for relaxation, while also displaying a strong sense of traditional Mexican character in a chic, sophisticated manner.
In total, the residence includes three patios and an impressive indoor swimming pool. In conjunction with the muted tones and materials, the elements combine to create a serene place to enjoy the Mexican climate.
The 3,767-square-foot home is arranged around three separate courtyards, each detailed with a unique aesthetic, use, and program.
The walls surrounding the courtyards, including those of neighboring properties, are all painted the same cream hue and appear to mimic the traditional stucco construction of the area.
Light and shadows move across the facades, while blue skies lie above, making the courtyards become space for silence and rest.
The interior is restrained and quiet, formed around an open, flowing floor plan that has direct connections to the exterior elements.
High ceilings create voluminous, bright spaces, while exposed wooden beams and decking draw in warmth.
Soothing natural colors appear in the furnishings and accents, while darker tones are seen through details in contrast to the bright walls.
Textured tile floors draw the outdoors in to enhance the seamless tie between interior and exterior spaces. With large windows and sliding glass walls facing onto the courtyards, the discrepancy between in and out is further blurred.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Pablo Perez Palacios Arquitectos Associados (PPAA)
Builder / General Contractor: Felipe Argueiles FANARQ
Structural Engineer: BVG Ingenieras
Civil Engineer: BVG Ingenieras
