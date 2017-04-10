Extend Your Time Outside With These 6 Innovative Lighting Designs For Your Outdoor Space
When it comes to bringing lighting design into your garden or backyard, consider pushing beyond the classic outdoor string lights and solar-powered LED path lights. Today, a number of companies are rethinking this category and have come out with designs that are both functional and sleek—and would fit perfectly into your home's modern oasis.
1. A Pop of Color: Balad Lamp by Fermob
The outdoor experts at Fermob have created a modern and colorful outdoor garden lamp that has rechargeable LED technology, a high-protection treatment for outdoor use, and anti-UV powder coating.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
2. Floating Lights: Globe Portable LED Lamp by Smart & Green
Don't limit yourself by choosing lights that can only be placed in specific places. Why not scatter them in the middle of the garden, or even in the pool? Designed by Smart & Green, the Globe Portable LED Lamp is waterproof, shockproof, and cordless. Its rechargeable design allows you to have eight to 20 hours of power after charging it for six hours.
3. The Light That Travels With You: FollowMe by Marset
Perhaps you have a large outdoor space that you're not able to light up entirely, or you're not ready to invest in a permanent solution. Marset's FollowMe lamp could be the answer.
Shop This Light
4. Get Your Groove On: UMA Sound Lantern by Pablo Studio
Designers and friends Pablo Pardo and Carmine Deganello put their heads together to redefine the traditional lantern—while also adding a whole new experiential element. They ended up designing a new way to experience your outdoor space by introducing the ability to listen to music outside after the sun has set—while also being able to control the mood lighting of the area.
Shop This Light
5. Modular and Customizable: Santorini Lights by Marset
Every outdoor space is unique in terms of what type of lighting it needs to make it feel homey—and with the Santorini collection by Marset, you can customize your setup in order create the perfect vibe.
6. A Danish Touch: Carrie LED Lamp by Menu
Norm Architects designed the Carrie LED Lamp for MENU, a portable and lightweight lamp that features a USB charger. The compact design includes an opal glass shade and a powder-coated steel base and handle.
Shop This Light