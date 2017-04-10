Extend Your Time Outside With These 6 Innovative Lighting Designs For Your Outdoor Space

When it comes to bringing lighting design into your garden or backyard, consider pushing beyond the classic outdoor string lights and solar-powered LED path lights. Today, a number of companies are rethinking this category and have come out with designs that are both functional and sleek—and would fit perfectly into your home's modern oasis. 1. A Pop of Color: Balad Lamp by Fermob The outdoor experts at Fermob have created a modern and colorful outdoor garden lamp that has rechargeable LED technology, a high-protection treatment for outdoor use, and anti-UV powder coating.

Designed by Tristan Lohner, the Balad Lamp is available in seven bold colors. It can be turned into an outdoor floor lamp by attaching it to a stand that you can purchase in a coordinating color.

2. Floating Lights: Globe Portable LED Lamp by Smart & Green Don't limit yourself by choosing lights that can only be placed in specific places. Why not scatter them in the middle of the garden, or even in the pool? Designed by Smart & Green, the Globe Portable LED Lamp is waterproof, shockproof, and cordless. Its rechargeable design allows you to have eight to 20 hours of power after charging it for six hours.

The wireless and rechargeable Globe Portable LED Lamps have no problem floating in the pool. You can choose from three modes—static in white, red, blue or green; a candle effect; or unlimited colors that change automatically.

3. The Light That Travels With You: FollowMe by Marset Perhaps you have a large outdoor space that you're not able to light up entirely, or you're not ready to invest in a permanent solution. Marset's FollowMe lamp could be the answer.

Inma Bermúdez designed this portable, lightweight, and rechargeable light for locations with limited access to electrical outlets. It boasts a quirky shape that’s both endearing and comfortable to carry around.

4. Get Your Groove On: UMA Sound Lantern by Pablo Studio Designers and friends Pablo Pardo and Carmine Deganello put their heads together to redefine the traditional lantern—while also adding a whole new experiential element. They ended up designing a new way to experience your outdoor space by introducing the ability to listen to music outside after the sun has set—while also being able to control the mood lighting of the area.

Designed for both indoors and outdoors, this portable lamp by Pablo Studio works as both a speaker and a light that features bluetooth connectivity, full-range dimming control, and a touch-sensitive volume control.

5. Modular and Customizable: Santorini Lights by Marset Every outdoor space is unique in terms of what type of lighting it needs to make it feel homey—and with the Santorini collection by Marset, you can customize your setup in order create the perfect vibe.



Marset’s Santorini lights were designed by Sputnik Estudio. Available in white, gray, or mustard, the outdoor lamps are inspired by fishing boat lanterns and can be customized for your space—including how many shades to place on the diffuser, the order, position, and direction.