12 Modern Hotels in Historic Buildings Around the World
By Michele Koh Morollo –
If you can't get enough of historic architecture, then consider one of these heritage hotels that have been modernized in all the right places for your next vacation or business trip.
From a state treasury building to an 18th-century nursing home, the past lives on at these 12 historic hotels that have beautifully updated interiors.
Villa Terminus in Bergen, Norway
