Multiple Modern Cabins Make Up This French Holiday Home

Set within the sloped terrain of beautiful Cap Ferret, France, is a contemporary holiday home perfect for both entertaining and relaxation.
Designed by Atelier Du Pont, this breathtaking property exists in harmony with the surrounding landscape. Oriented in a manner that creates minimal impact on the existing terrain, the house idyllically nestles into nature, with vast views of the encompassing trees and vegetation.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The exterior facades, which are composed of wood and glass, mimic the neighboring pine groves. In addition to the dwelling's intriguing relationship with nature, what makes this home unique is how it is comprised of multiple connected "cabins."
A large swimming pool set into a wooden deck—complete with a sandy area—is a secluded space perfect for entertaining.
Although the interior is spacious enough to accommodate large groups and families, the house has plenty of private areas, perfect for those seeking serenity and seclusion.
The white walls allow the house to stay cool in the summertime, yet pops of colors represented through the furnishings and accessories brighten the interiors.