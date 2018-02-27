Multiple Modern Cabins Make Up This French Holiday Home

Designed by Atelier Du Pont, this breathtaking property exists in harmony with the surrounding landscape. Oriented in a manner that creates minimal impact on the existing terrain, the house idyllically nestles into nature, with vast views of the encompassing trees and vegetation.



The configuration of the home allows the structure to create minimal impact on the surrounding topography. Photo Categories:

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

A large wooden terrace connects the various volumes to the pool setting. Large, glass doors connect the kitchen and dining space directly to the outdoor setting. Photo Categories:

Large spans of glass look out on the surrounding lush vegetation. Photo Categories:

Bold and bright colors on the interior pop against the subtle tones of the exterior.

Minimal materials allow the dwelling to blend kindly into the surroundings, while large amounts of glazing increases the connection between the structure's built form and nature.

The exterior facades, which are composed of wood and glass, mimic the neighboring pine groves. In addition to the dwelling's intriguing relationship with nature, what makes this home unique is how it is comprised of multiple connected "cabins."

The wood-wrapped exterior blends seamlessly into the forest, making the light and shadows of the neighboring trees play on the textured facade.

At sunset, the home glows like a shining lantern set within the forest.

A large swimming pool set into a wooden deck—complete with a sandy area—is a secluded space perfect for entertaining. Although the interior is spacious enough to accommodate large groups and families, the house has plenty of private areas, perfect for those seeking serenity and seclusion.

The curvilinear staircase—painted all white—contrasts with the angular forms evident throughout the residence.

The white walls allow the house to stay cool in the summertime, yet pops of colors represented through the furnishings and accessories brighten the interiors.



An orange Ligne Roset sofa provides a comfortable space for rest and relaxation.

The combined kitchen and dining area is infilled with pops of color. Metallic gold cabinets and decorative pendants by Alvaro Catalan de Ocon accent the open space.

In the game room, slanted windows directly follow the roof line, creating a seamless connection.

Triangular skylights also make an appearance in the master bedroom. In addition, a concrete partition wall with a recessed bookshelf provides a custom headboard solution.

Custom bunk beds are built into one of the guest bedrooms. The circular opening adds a playful, modern touch.