20 Modern American Farmhouses That Update Tradition
By Byron Loker –
With a strong connection to the land and a nostalgic silhouette, there's something special about farmhouses that recalls a bygone era.
But that doesn't mean they have to be stuck in the olden days. In fact, many architects have created new homes that are inspired by the classic structure, while others have renovated old farm buildings, introducing new materials and modern amenities. Here are a few examples of the traditional farmhouse that have been reinvented.
1. Recalling Old-Time Americana
