Modern Farmer's 10 Ways to Update the Classic Farmhouse
By Daniela Province
Print quarterly, website, and online marketplace dedicated to the art of farming and the people doing it well, Modern Farmer, offers up ten ways to update the classic farmhouse.

THIS: An Alex MacLean photograph for your wall or a farm animal painting from our very own local Hudson pal, outsider artist Earl Swanigan.
INSTEAD OF: A rooster plate

Seed Bank illustration by Wendy McNaughton/Modern Farmer.

THIS: Iitalia’s Alvar Aalto Collection 400 mm vase from the original 1936 design. And beer seems to taste better in these classic Aalto beer glasses.
INSTEAD OF: A mason jar

THIS: A modern, beautifully-shaped greenhouse
INSTEAD OF: Traditional gothic style

THIS: Handcrafted dining table from Another Country
INSTEAD OF: Painted white farmhouse tables

THIS: Eco-friendly Cricket trailers
INSTEAD OF: A vintage Airstream

THIS: Black exterior barn paint and Oil based Jetcoat Black from Kentucky-Lexington Paint & Supply
INSTEAD OF: Classic barn red

THIS: Field Candy Animal Farm tents
INSTEAD OF: Army Surplus tents

THIS: Patricia Urquiola painted steel tub
INSTEAD OF: Vintage clawfoot tub

THIS: Modern bird feeder by Droog
INSTEAD OF: Traditional wooden bird feeder

THIS: A Chevy Silverado hybrid, a Ford F- 150 (in white!), a Mercedes-Benz 300D wagon (preferably fueled with vegetable oil) or a Dodge Ram 1500.
INSTEAD OF: A gas-guzzling 4x2