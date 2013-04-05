Modern Farmer's 10 Ways to Update the Classic Farmhouse
THIS: An Alex MacLean photograph for your wall or a farm animal painting from our very own local Hudson pal, outsider artist Earl Swanigan.
INSTEAD OF: A rooster plate
THIS: Iitalia’s Alvar Aalto Collection 400 mm vase from the original 1936 design. And beer seems to taste better in these classic Aalto beer glasses.
INSTEAD OF: A mason jar
THIS: A modern, beautifully-shaped greenhouse
INSTEAD OF: Traditional gothic style
THIS: Handcrafted dining table from Another Country
INSTEAD OF: Painted white farmhouse tables
THIS: Eco-friendly Cricket trailers
INSTEAD OF: A vintage Airstream
THIS: Black exterior barn paint and Oil based Jetcoat Black from Kentucky-Lexington Paint & Supply
INSTEAD OF: Classic barn red
THIS: Field Candy Animal Farm tents
INSTEAD OF: Army Surplus tents
THIS: Patricia Urquiola painted steel tub
INSTEAD OF: Vintage clawfoot tub
THIS: Modern bird feeder by Droog
INSTEAD OF: Traditional wooden bird feeder
THIS: A Chevy Silverado hybrid, a Ford F- 150 (in white!), a Mercedes-Benz 300D wagon (preferably fueled with vegetable oil) or a Dodge Ram 1500.
INSTEAD OF: A gas-guzzling 4x2