Modern Farmer's 10 Ways to Update the Classic Farmhouse

THIS: An Alex MacLean photograph for your wall or a farm animal painting from our very own local Hudson pal, outsider artist Earl Swanigan. INSTEAD OF: A rooster plate

THIS: Iitalia’s Alvar Aalto Collection 400 mm vase from the original 1936 design. And beer seems to taste better in these classic Aalto beer glasses.

INSTEAD OF: A mason jar

THIS: A modern, beautifully-shaped greenhouse

INSTEAD OF: Traditional gothic style

THIS: Handcrafted dining table from Another Country

INSTEAD OF: Painted white farmhouse tables

THIS: Eco-friendly Cricket trailers

INSTEAD OF: A vintage Airstream

THIS: Black exterior barn paint and Oil based Jetcoat Black from Kentucky-Lexington Paint & Supply

INSTEAD OF: Classic barn red

THIS: Field Candy Animal Farm tents

INSTEAD OF: Army Surplus tents

THIS: Patricia Urquiola painted steel tub

INSTEAD OF: Vintage clawfoot tub

THIS: Modern bird feeder by Droog

INSTEAD OF: Traditional wooden bird feeder

THIS: A Chevy Silverado hybrid, a Ford F- 150 (in white!), a Mercedes-Benz 300D wagon (preferably fueled with vegetable oil) or a Dodge Ram 1500.

INSTEAD OF: A gas-guzzling 4x2