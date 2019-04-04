These midcentury-modern residences, inspired in part by the Frank Lloyd Wright house Eichler grew up in, were affordable and coveted by the booming post–World War II middle class. Featuring such signature characteristics as post-and-beam construction, Eichler houses were graced by an abundance of exposed wood, as well as open spaces that emphasized a connection to the outdoors. Streamlined, well-preserved Eichlers are still beloved by the design community and history-appreciative homeowners—and some push boundaries, balancing original elements with imaginative, expansive, revamped layouts.

Here, we've gathered a selection of spruced-up Eichler homes from the Dwell.com archives. These renovations reflect a contemporary, active lifestyle, while staying true to Eichler’s original vision. Let us know in the comments which of these projects compels you most.