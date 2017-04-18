Pull Up a Chair in One of These 20 Modern Dining Rooms
Dining

Pull Up a Chair in One of These 20 Modern Dining Rooms

By Byron Loker
Looking into the holiday weekend, many of you may be spending a lot of time at the dining table over the next couple of days—perhaps either dyeing eggs or enjoying Sunday brunch with family.

Here, we've gathered 20 examples of modern dining rooms that each have different layouts, materials, and color schemes to fit the personalities of their residents. 

A Mix of Old and New in Portland

A mix of vintage and modern pieces furnish the home, including a table by Arne Vodder for George Tanier, an IKEA rug, and a Lambert &amp; Fils chandelier in the dining room. A bar cart from her grandmother is one of Sarah’s most prized possessions. The ceiling color is Benjamin Moore Marine Blue.

The dining room table sits at one end of the main room, with an open view onto the rows of trees that extend out from two sides of the house. Natasha sets the table underneath a suspended fixture made by her mother, Naomi, out of a salvaged branch, crystal pieces, and strung bulbs.

A Single Octopus chandelier by Autoban hangs above a Four dining table by Ferruccio Laviani for Kartell and a set of side chairs by Harry Bertoia for Knoll.

The dining room features 1970s leather-and-brass dining chairs and a table concocted from a brass-and-silver base and a custom lacquered top. The cheerful blue paint enlivening the doorway is from Emery &amp; Cie.

A Y chandelier by Douglas and Bec hangs above a vintage table and chairs.

The dining room features a Glas Italia table that’s paired with vintage Thonet chairs and two black Kartell chairs. The neon art is by Gun Gordillo and the piece on the right is by Alexandre Arrechea.

The Torroja pendant light by David Weeks hangs in the dining area, standing in sharp relief to the home’s original brick, now painted white (in Benjamin Moore Paper White) along with the wooden floorboards (in Benjamin Moore Revere Pewter). Radiant heat underfoot means a toasty interior even without a surfeit of textiles.

At a family-friendly summer getaway in Sweden, this home is oriented to take advantage of sea views. The dining table is from ILVA, and the CH36 chairs by Hans Wegner are from Carl Hansen &amp; Søn.&nbsp;

In a 1920s building on St-Dominique Street in Montreal, formerly a factory for canned soup, a sleek apartment for a family now stands. In the open-plan dining area, a Major Crown chandelier by Nemo hangs above a Zeus-Noto table and Kartell chairs. &nbsp;

A renovated 1970s house in Washington features a string of dangling lights above the dining table. The table previously had an awkward placement around a column. For a more efficient solution, the architects simply embedded the table in the column, using carefully selected wooden supports that would match existing tones. &nbsp;

This 1,500-square-foot apartment is a Moscow-based couple's second home. The stately dining setup features a custom table and Hans Wegner Wishbone chairs. PSLAB is responsible for the lighting concept throughout.

In the dining room of this London residence, a James Burleigh table sits beneath a sizeable skylight. Throughout the ground floor, additional lighting is recessed in the coffered ceilings. Painted brick walls provide a reminder of the building’s industrial past.

Throughout this house, Curtiss mixed natural materials with industrial ones. Downstairs, fir and cedar wood on the doors and open-joisted ceiling balance the colder, industrial feel of the concrete floor and steel staircase railing. In the dining room, a pendant lamp from RLM Lighting hangs above a table that combines Cherner table legs with a new white laminate top. The yellow chairs are by Tolix.

This living room opens to the dining room, which abuts the kitchen and home office. The walnut dining table, pictured here with an extension leaf in place, was designed by BSC. "The family needed a table that extends for large family dinners, but didn’t feel too formal for everyday use," Stageberg explains, adding, "Most meals happen around the broader end, but the table can expand to seat up to fourteen." The dining chairs are Saarinen and the light fixture above the table is from FLOS.

Ipe paneling and concrete floors continue into this living area, where a photograph by Scott McFarland hangs above the fireplace. Surrounding the dining table, by Riva 1920, are walnut chairs.

A wood slab table is paired with bench seats from De La Espada and a vintage brass candelabrum in a family home near Lake Tahoe. The credenzas are Bo Concept. An oversize oval black linen shade from Dogfork Lamp Arts hangs above a table Maca created out of a wood slab from West Marin-based artisan Evan Shively of Arborica. The brass candelabrum is vintage, sourced from 1stDibs.

In this dining room, Hans Wegner Wishbone chairs sit snugly beneath a table custom-made of Celery Top Pine by Tasmanian furniture designer Dave McKean. The drum lighting pendants by Axiom were made using local timber.

In the Tribeca penthouse of a young bachelor, Reddymade Design kept most of the space intact, focusing on adding bright and appealing furniture and materials. Tropicalia chairs from Moroso surround an El Dom table from Cassina. The pendant is from Petite Friture.

Visitors pass by a sentry wall of lamps from Design House Stockholm on their way to the airy living-dining room with its 52 windows.

Graphic wallpaper complements the color scheme and adds visual interest. Adding bench seating and built-in shelves around the La Redoute table helps to delineate this space as a study and dining area within the larger room.

Graphic wallpaper complements the color scheme and adds visual interest. Adding bench seating and built-in shelves around the La Redoute table helps to delineate this space as a study and dining area within the larger room.