Pull Up a Chair in One of These 20 Modern Dining Rooms

This living room opens to the dining room, which abuts the kitchen and home office. The walnut dining table, pictured here with an extension leaf in place, was designed by BSC. "The family needed a table that extends for large family dinners, but didn’t feel too formal for everyday use," Stageberg explains, adding, "Most meals happen around the broader end, but the table can expand to seat up to fourteen." The dining chairs are Saarinen and the light fixture above the table is from FLOS.