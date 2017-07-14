This Modern Homestead With a Vintage Trailer Offers Adventure in California's High Desert
View Photos
Vacation Homes + Travel

This Modern Homestead With a Vintage Trailer Offers Adventure in California's High Desert

Add to
Like
Share
By Anna Squier
Located in the sands of the Mojave Desert's Hollywood-built Pioneertown, this modern take on a desert homestead brings a whole new edge to glamping in California.

Homestead Modern No. 1, designed by architect Andreas M. Larisch for owner Dave McAdam, is the first of a new line of unique homes that provide upscale living in the high desert. No.1 features a one-bedroom house, a one-bedroom detached casita, and a refurbished vintage travel trailer that has been transformed into an all-new living space. 

Old school meets contemporary in this modern homestead. Small in footprint but large in innovation, the steel-framed structures with clean, modern lines display sleek, industrial modernism, blending style and practicality. The mixture of rust-covered, welded metal and concrete creates a beautiful, modern oasis in the middle of the desert sands. 

Homestead Modern No. 1 is part of a larger group of desert vacation retreats available as rentals, including Rock Reach House and The Graham Residence. These affordable, efficient homes are changing the nature of home-building perched in the pristine, high desert setting. 

Owner Dave McAdam started Blue Sky Building Systems, whose steel-frame system easily adapts to sloped lots, before founding Homestead Modern, whose pre-designed homes can be built nearly anywhere for a set price. Above, a shaded patio off the main house enjoys access to a fire pit and a grill.

Owner Dave McAdam started Blue Sky Building Systems, whose steel-frame system easily adapts to sloped lots, before founding Homestead Modern, whose pre-designed homes can be built nearly anywhere for a set price. Above, a shaded patio off the main house enjoys access to a fire pit and a grill.

Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

The casita houses a king-size bed, a bathroom, and an outdoor shower.

The casita houses a king-size bed, a bathroom, and an outdoor shower.

Photo Categories:


The casita sleeping area opens up to the landscape.

The casita sleeping area opens up to the landscape.

Photo Categories:


Bright, yellow stools accent a sleek kitchen in the main home.

Bright, yellow stools accent a sleek kitchen in the main home.


The living room of the main house has direct connections to the outdoors and the patio.

The living room of the main house has direct connections to the outdoors and the patio.


The master bedroom looks out at desert peaks.

The master bedroom looks out at desert peaks.


The master bath enjoys another outdoor shower.

The master bath enjoys another outdoor shower.


A revamped 1973 Holiday Rambler is now an all-new living space.

A revamped 1973 Holiday Rambler is now an all-new living space.


The Rambler is now a sleek retreat with its own deck.&nbsp;

The Rambler is now a sleek retreat with its own deck. 


Both the main house and casita offer private indoor showers as well as outdoor showers.

Both the main house and casita offer private indoor showers as well as outdoor showers.