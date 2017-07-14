This Modern Homestead With a Vintage Trailer Offers Adventure in California's High Desert

Homestead Modern No. 1, designed by architect Andreas M. Larisch for owner Dave McAdam, is the first of a new line of unique homes that provide upscale living in the high desert. No.1 features a one-bedroom house, a one-bedroom detached casita, and a refurbished vintage travel trailer that has been transformed into an all-new living space.



Old school meets contemporary in this modern homestead. Small in footprint but large in innovation, the steel-framed structures with clean, modern lines display sleek, industrial modernism, blending style and practicality. The mixture of rust-covered, welded metal and concrete creates a beautiful, modern oasis in the middle of the desert sands.

Homestead Modern No. 1 is part of a larger group of desert vacation retreats available as rentals, including Rock Reach House and The Graham Residence. These affordable, efficient homes are changing the nature of home-building perched in the pristine, high desert setting.