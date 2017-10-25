12 Terrifically Glamorous Camping Options
12 Terrifically Glamorous Camping Options

By Byron Loker
While we might prefer to avoid the awkward sounding neologism "glamping," there's no doubt that this modern trend of retiring to remote places while maintaining the trappings of luxury is now extremely popular.

Here are a few destinations and suggestions that allow one to camp out indulgently.

1. Safari Tent Camping in Coastal Woodlands Near San Francisco

These roomy safari tents are 12-feet by 14-feet and are housed on wooden platforms. They come fully outfitted with a queen-size bed, down comforter, and cotton linens, so when there's a chill in the air, glampers know they will be warm and cozy at night. The tent has its own private deck complete with sling back chairs and a fire ring. &nbsp;

This unique safari tent can be found near White River National Forest, Colorado, and is perfect for a glamping getaway. The tent features a beautiful California king four-poster bed that guarantees a peaceful sleep. There is also a deck where guests can enjoy soaking in the beautiful views. &nbsp;

Treebones's yurts have plush, comfortable beds with linens, cozy comforters, and colorful quilts. There is a small table and set of chairs, reading lights, and plenty of hooks for hanging your gear. There is a sink vanity with hot and cold running water in each yurt with bath and hand towels provided. The yurts have generous redwood view decks with Adirondack chairs.

Take long hikes on winding paths and mountain trails, wade barefoot in cool streams, canoe on tranquil lakes, or just gaze at the star-filled night sky all while enjoying the sounds of the wild. Camp Orenda provides six spacious, private canvas cabins, uniquely named: Hemlock, Hillsider, Birch, Lodge, Mill Creek, and Ridge Top; each completely furnished to accommodate two or four guests. These rustic "cabins" have a contemporary design with Adirondack inspired furnishings and amenities including down comforters, fleece blankets, pillows, fresh linens, and towels.

At this sprawling resort just east of Missoula, honeymooning couples can choose between six glamping tents, each fitted with a king bed, jetted tubs/showers, and luxury resort amenities. Honeymooners will definitely want to book the Tango Point tent. In addition to its prime location along the banks of the scenic Blackfoot River, the suite comes with heated slate floors, a dining pavilion with fireplace and lounge, plus your very own camping butler!

Through the decor and amenities, El Capitan resort provides a measure of comfort and pampering—from healthy Saturday night dinners to a variety of wellness treatments. Smell the wild sage in the early spring blossoming, observe the monarch butterflies mud-puddling in the fall, listen to the frogs all year round—there is something for each season. El Capitan offers a personal encounter with nature.

Fancy hosting a glamping inspired event? Flash Camp is Australia’s leading provider of temporary luxury camping accommodation and services. Whether you plan on hosting a wedding, festival, corporate retreat, special event, or hiring an entire pop-up hotel to cater to 400 people—they are dedicated to providing comfortable, bespoke accommodation with outstanding services to enhance your guests' experience.&nbsp;

Keeping it DIY: a greenhouse, a winter garden, a pop-up shop, a seasonal cafe, a sports facility, or an outdoor classroom? Whatever your needs may be, F.Domes delivers. Their self-assembly kits provide a fabulous environment for every use. Thanks to their quick and easy assembly, F.Domes are a popular choice among those looking for basic, yet rigid and beautiful outdoor structure.&nbsp;

In 2012, Baytex was approached by two budding New Zealand entrepreneurs with the idea of glamping and the concept for their Canopy Camping Business saw to the design and manufacture of a glamping tent range. As well as offering five standard models, Baytex is fully equipped to accommodate customized and unique designs utilizing a wide range of materials for a wide range of conditions.<br>

Accessed only via a 45-minute private seaplane transfer from Vancouver, or a 30-minute boat ride from Tofino, this upscale eco-safari destination on Vancouver Island is hard to beat. The resort boasts out-of-this-world glamping thanks to giant white canvas tents furnished with wood stoves, oil lamps, and antique furniture. An average nightly rate of $3,681 during the high-demand summer makes this the eighth priciest hotel in the world, and the costliest in North America, according to a survey by TravelMag.com.&nbsp;

These "glamorous" tipis in Oregon have been designed in "Zen style." According to Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, "Perfection is achieved, not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away."&nbsp;

This rustic yurt rental with incredible views near Zion National Park, Utah, can accommodate up to nine guests. For a group of glampers looking for the ultimate Zion experience, this is the place to stay. There are four double beds and three single beds in the yurt.&nbsp;

