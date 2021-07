The family room has wall-to-wall cabinets built by Bradford T. Newhall Construction, a local company that also served as the general contractor on the project. The stainless steel drawer pulls are by Sugatsune. The minimalist white-and-wood interior complements the couple's collection of mod furniture, which includes a vintage sofa by Edward Wormley for Dunbar and two cork tables by Jasper Morrison for Moooi.