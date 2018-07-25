Moby’s Luminous Midcentury in New York Asks $1.3M
Musician, producer, and DJ Moby has put his midcentury stunner in Pound Ridge, New York, on the market for $1,300,000—the proceeds of which will go towards progressive causes.
Purchased by Moby only a few months ago, this 3,162-square-foot dwelling has been carefully restored to preserve the architectural elements laid out by David Henken, a disciple of Frank Lloyd Wright.
Taking cues from his architectural mentor, Henken looked to the site for inspiration and brought natural elements indoors.
Mahogany is used in abundance, from the ceilings and walls to built-in furnishings, while mitered glass windows let in plenty of natural light and views of the outdoors.
280 Salem Rd, Pound Ridge, NY is now being listed by Ginnel Real Estate for $1,300,000. See the full listing here.
Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.
Published
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.