Moby's Luminous Midcentury in New York Asks $1.3M

An hour north of New York City, this carefully restored midcentury modern was designed by David Henken, an apprentice of Frank Lloyd Wright.
Musician, producer, and DJ Moby has put his midcentury stunner in Pound Ridge, New York, on the market for $1,300,000—the proceeds of which will go towards progressive causes.

Purchased by Moby only a few months ago, this 3,162-square-foot dwelling has been carefully restored to preserve the architectural elements laid out by David Henken, a disciple of Frank Lloyd Wright.

Built in 1956 by renowned local builder Vito Fosella, the two-story home embraces the wooded landscape with an exterior clad in teak, mahogany, and stone. The roof is tar and gravel.

The steel-framed house is set on masonry foundation.

A vaulted ceiling delivers drama to the great room, which brings the outdoors in through floor-to-ceiling, mitered windows set in dramatic angles.

Taking cues from his architectural mentor, Henken looked to the site for inspiration and brought natural elements indoors. 

Mahogany is used in abundance, from the ceilings and walls to built-in furnishings, while mitered glass windows let in plenty of natural light and views of the outdoors.

Overhanging roof eaves help protect the home from unwanted solar gain.

One of the most dramatic examples of site integration, the family room is built around a natural rock outcropping and finished with a slate floor and stone fireplace.

A built-in planter filled with river stone further brings the outdoors into the family room.

The three-bedroom, three-bath house sits on a nearly two-acre lot, which includes a koi pond and swimming pool in the backyard. The home has been extensively landscaped with rhododendrons, ornamental grasses, forsythia, cut-leaf maple, spirea, hydrangea and pachysandra.

A long, paved driveway leads to a gravel circle, lined in Belgian block, and a two-car detached garage.

A view of the home's south elevation from the gravel circle parking pad.

This spacious, ensuite bedroom is accessed from the vestibule.

The ensuite bath features tiled walls and a glass-enclosed shower.

Located on the other side of the great room, the hall features a slate floor and full-height glazing. The light-filled passage provides access to the kitchen, "hotel" bedroom, bathroom, and den.

The "hotel" bedroom is crafted from mahogany with extensive built-in furnishings. The bathroom is down the hall.

Located off the hallway, this bathroom features a glass-enclosed shower and high-end fixtures.

The den comes with a stone fireplace and doors to the balcony.

With fewer glazed openings than the other rooms in the house, the compact den offers a more intimate setting.

Accessed via the hall, the kitchen features mahogany cabinetry, a penny tile backsplash, and a breakfast nook. Appliances include a General Electric Monogram Refrigerator, a Bosch Dishwasher, a Dacor Microwave, and a Bertazzoni gas range with six burners and an oven.

A door connects the dining area to the outdoor sun deck.

A fireplace is located in the middle of the L-shaped great room.

A wide view of the great room reveals the hallway, located off to the right, and a glimpse of the master suite to the left.

Located off the great room, the magnificent master suite is finished in mahogany with a vaulted ceiling and built-in desk.

The master bathroom is fitted out with radiant heat, high-end Duravit fixtures, and a glass-capped vanity.

Sliding glass doors connect the master suite to the wraparound deck.

The laundry room, utility room, and gym are on the lower level with access to the rear lawn.

A view of the wraparound deck next to the glazed hallway.

The property also includes a landscaped koi pond with ornamentals.

280 Salem Rd, Pound Ridge, NY is now being listed by Ginnel Real Estate for $1,300,000. See the full listing here.

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com. 

Published

Topics

Real EstateCelebrity HomesMidcentury Homes
