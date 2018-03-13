Moby Lists His Newly Renovated Los Feliz Manor For $4.5M
Moby Lists His Newly Renovated Los Feliz Manor For $4.5M

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
After completing a stunning minimalist renovation, Moby puts one of his Los Feliz homes on the market.

Totally reimagined after a two-year renovation, Moby—the Grammy-nominated musician, producer, DJ, animal rights activist, and vegan restauranteur—has put his 1926 mock-Tudor masterpiece on the market for $4,495,000.

After purchasing Red Oak Manor in 2016, Moby completely renovated the 4,644-square-foot property. Now, the five-bedroom, eight-bath home features a yoga studio, a state-of-the-art kitchen, an additional living area that leads to a gorgeous backyard and pool, and a remodeled assistant's office/guest suite that has access via a secret "speakeasy" door into a full bath/steam room. Keep scrolling for a peek inside the dwelling.

A private gate fronts the entrance to Red Oak Manor.

The home's character has maintained intact by preserving beautiful 1920s details, such as the wood-burning fireplace and the vaulted ceilings shown above in the living room.

Thanks to the vaulted ceilings and expansive windows, the living room feels extremely spacious, making it a great area for entertaining.

Thanks to the vaulted ceilings and expansive windows, the living room feels extremely spacious, making it a great area for entertaining.

Another intricately detailed wood-burning fireplace graces the dining room.&nbsp;

The bright and airy updated kitchen is now state of the art and includes a cozy breakfast nook.&nbsp;

The kitchen leads out to the patio area.&nbsp;

The outdoor space includes room for al fresco dining.&nbsp;

The pool and hot tub complete the private backyard.&nbsp;

An additional living area opens to the outdoors.&nbsp;

All of the rooms embrace a modern minimalist aesthetic.&nbsp;

The room above opens to an additional outdoor entertaining space.&nbsp;

A peek at the covered entertaining space.&nbsp;

Here's one of the two beautifully renovated master bedroom suites.&nbsp;

The upstairs loft is currently used as a yoga practice space.&nbsp;

This bright bedroom has an ensuite bath and a wood-burning fireplace.&nbsp;

An up-close view at the wood-burning fireplace.&nbsp;

There's also an additional bedroom with built-in bookshelves.&nbsp;

The lower level assistant’s office/guest suite has a secret "speakeasy" entrance into a full bath/steam room.

The secret "speakeasy" entrance.&nbsp;

Red Oak Manor is now on the market for $4,495,000. See the full listing from Patrick Martin and Gwen Banta of Sotheby's International Realty here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.