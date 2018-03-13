Moby Lists His Newly Renovated Los Feliz Manor For $4.5M

Totally reimagined after a two-year renovation, Moby—the Grammy-nominated musician, producer, DJ, animal rights activist, and vegan restauranteur—has put his 1926 mock-Tudor masterpiece on the market for $4,495,000.

After purchasing Red Oak Manor in 2016, Moby completely renovated the 4,644-square-foot property. Now, the five-bedroom, eight-bath home features a yoga studio, a state-of-the-art kitchen, an additional living area that leads to a gorgeous backyard and pool, and a remodeled assistant's office/guest suite that has access via a secret "speakeasy" door into a full bath/steam room. Keep scrolling for a peek inside the dwelling.