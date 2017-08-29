10 Minimalist and Monochromatic Homes in Belgium
European Homes + Home Tours

10 Minimalist and Monochromatic Homes in Belgium

By Annie Fleming
Belgium is a beautiful country, rich with history and full of amazing architecture and design. Whether you're in a large city like Brussels, or a smaller city like Bruges, you will always find a diverse mix of old European and modern architecture, making the country a melting pot for design enthusiasts.

Take a step inside 10 breathtaking modern Belgian homes that we think you will absolutely adore. 

Niels &amp; Annemie is a minimal residence located in Brussels, Belgium, designed by Benoît Deneufbourg and la fabrika studio.&nbsp; The design brief was clear; Niels and Annemie wanted to keep the classical ‘Hausmann grandeur’ (high ceilings, large rooms, white walls, wooden floors) and combine this with modern lines and materials. The design approach was to keep it simple by using a black and white color scheme as the basis throughout the apartment. Their collection of Scandinavian and Italian furniture mixed with some original vintage pieces complements this refined interior, effortlessly blending old and new. &nbsp;

De Panne is a minimal space located in Belgium, designed by minus.&nbsp; The space features sprawling ocean-front views, which the architects wanted to capture by providing panoramic windows throughout the space. Natural materials dominate the space, including accent materials such as marble and steel. The main living area has an open floor plan that connects with the dining and kitchen area. Large glazings provide abundant natural light during the day, some of which slide open to provide access to the balcony.

Home DW is a minimal house created by Belgium-based designer Francisca Hautekeete.&nbsp; From every floor of the house you can look across to the other floors crosswise. Split levels were utilized to create several zones in compact housing. The living space of the split-level house sits centrally on the middle floor from which several steps lead to other levels: the home office on the ground floor and a children’s room on the top floor. The music room was an indispensable part, hidden behind a closet door.

Villa CD is a minimal home located in Oostduinkerke, Belgium, designed by Office O Architects.&nbsp; The house is situated in a residential allotment with "bungalow" houses from the early sixties, surrounded by dunes, not far from the Belgian seaside. To bring the house into accordance with the surrounding houses and the environment and to answer to the building regulations, the design of the house was inspired by the bungalow typology. At first glance it looks like a single story house. Next to the strict building regulations the residents had very specific demands; they wanted to live on the same level as the street, but they did not want passersby to be able to look inside. On the other hand they also wanted the possibility of inviting people, giving them all comfort, without loosing their own privacy.

The building materials, have been guided by the vibrant colours of the rural landscape. Grey wood, patterned concrete and dark, anodised windows are the main components. The use of concrete is a wink to the historical nature of the surroundings and accentuates the massiveness of the building. Oak floors provide warmth to the interior and the kitchen area made of black-stained oak acts as a resting point. These basic colours make sure the focus is on what is happening outside, not inside.

Oostduinkerke is a clean white interior located in West Flanders, Belgium, designed by minus.&nbsp; The space is characterized by a series of strips recessed within the ceiling that conceal lighting. The main living area is open floor plan with the kitchen, dining, and living room combined into one space. The dining table is situated parallel against a large kitchen island with a full service kitchen hidden behind the cabinetry. Sliding doors provide privacy and separation between the various programs.

C Penthouse is a minimal space located in Antwerp, Belgium, designed by Vincent Van Duysen.&nbsp; The concept of the project was to create an ‘urban loft’. The concrete ceiling and rough timber refer to the historical warehouses which have an architectural presence in the surrounding quay and the city. The spacious and volumetric approach is inspired by the abstract and Cubist artwork of Georges Vantongerloo, an Antwerp artist and cofounder of the art movement De Stijl. The project uses strong architectural sensitivity and qualities in a residential apartment context. The sculptural architectonic approach corresponds to the abstract expressionist art collection of the owner. The walls and floor are finished in the same material to rigorous detail as this results in a sober and textural appearance. The material selection is a manifestation of the gray tones of the Schelde and its quayside, as well referring to the Arte Povera movement where driftwood, metal, earth and concrete were used.

Govaert &amp; Vanhoutte Architects' Minimalistic Concrete Pad-Belgium<br>The river Leie/Lys, that runs through the historic city Ghent is well known for its leisure boating.&nbsp; A bit further downstream from the city centre of Ghent, many boats reduce throttle or come to a full stop to gaze upon a residence, quite different from the other houses along the river. Amidst a golf terrain like garden lies a sculptural concrete bachelor pad, grafted on the lifestyle of its owner. The view from the river shows a long floating horizontal concrete framework that defines the ground floor, inside as well as outside.

Knokke is a minimal space created by Belgium-based designers minus. The space is characterized by a wrap-around balcony that overlooks the ocean. Panoramic windows span both walls of the main living area to take advantage of the view as well. Both the kitchen and entertainment unit are concealed by a series of sliding doors. An array of cubic spot lighting provides additional illumination for areas such as the kitchen counters, dining table, and sofa.

House F Antwerp is a minimal residence located in Antwerp, Belgium, designed by Hans Verstuyft Architecten.&nbsp; Their work is based on the specific conditions each project has. The result is an analysis of these conditions: program, surroundings, budget, users, light; but also more subjective elements like feeling, warmth, comfort, touch, sensuality. They wanted to include in the project a way of life, and not only a rational solution. The space features large lightwells that provide abundant natural lighting to the staircase as well as for the kitchen and dining area.

