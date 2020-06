Marrying home cooking and an archaeological field trip, Mas de la Pyramide in Bouches-du-Rhône is probably the world’s only restaurant found in an ancient Roman quarry. For proprietor and chef Lolo Mauron, the caves are both his business and his birthright. Lolo, 92, has spent his entire life here, surrounded by an incredible hodgepodge of old farm tools, collectible cars, and other bric-à-brac from the caverns’ history.