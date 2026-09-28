Their Collection of 60-Plus Plants Defined the Design of Their Hudson Valley Home

When Keri Bronk and Graham Newhall moved from a Brooklyn one-bedroom to 12 wooded acres in Millbrook, New York, they brought along an unusually extensive collection of houseplants. "I spent a long evening boxing up all 60-plus plants and drove them up in a U-haul truck," says Graham. "One of them was particularly important; it’s a large jade plant that we grew from a single leaf petal, and it’s very happy in its new spot."