Whether you’re drooling over Don Draper’s decor or wondering precisely which building Ryan Gosling is standing in front of, you can’t afford to miss this discussion of modern set design. We’re joined by set decorator and production designer Coryander Friend—you may have seen her work at Neutra’s classic Lovell Health House in the 2011 film Beginners—and location scout Rodney Weiner. See them Saturday, June 22, at 4:30 p.m. on the Demonstration Stage.