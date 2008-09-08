View Photos
Miele Self-Opening Dishwasher
By David A. Greene
Miele's new La Perla series dishwashers (available in late fall 2008) have an automatic door opening and closing system that aids in air-drying your sparkling-clean dishes, saving energy used by the heated drying cycle.
This is either a great leap forward, or an absurd "luxe-green" feature that will make the La Perla the Teddy Ruxpin of early 21st-century home appliances. Only time will tell.
