7 Paint Colors That Nail the Midcentury Modern Look

Whether you gravitate towards fun citrus tones or more mellow neutrals, midcentury-modern colors can jazz up any room in your home—even if it wasn't built in the ’50s or ’60s. We've rounded up some of the most popular shades of the era that still look current today—read on for our top picks! Golden Yellow

In this midcentury prefab, bright closet doors provide storage space and a healthy dose of color. Photo Categories:

Deep yellows can warm up any space. PPG Pittsburgh Paints' Wright Mustard (FLLW321) and Glidden’s Wheat Stalk (30YY 52/515) are two paint colors that complement contemporary midcentury-inspired interiors. Shop Our Picks

Serene Aqua

In the late Jens Risom's family retreat in Rhode Island, a no-frills kitchen features wooden shelves that mimic the home's beams. The kitchen island is finished with an aqua-painted section. Photo Categories:

This shade has a levity about it that works well with both muted neutrals and darker colors. Benjamin Moore’s Blue Seafoam (2056-60) is a good example of a relaxing blue paint color that works well for interior and exterior walls.

Olive Green and Wasabi

This shade works well with burnt orange, gold, or dark brown and can add extra character to foyers, lounge areas, accent walls, or children’s playrooms. Photo Categories:

Deep, earthy greens like olive and wasabi were popular during the 1960s. Relentless Olive (SW 6425) from Sherwin Williams and Green Root (8334) from Jotun capture these shades well. Shop Our Picks

Pops of Red

This rejuvenated Austin hotel celebrates midcentury design with pops of red scattered throughout.

Reds are great for designers and homeowners who want to be courageous with color. In fact, Frank Lloyd Wright's favorite shade was Cherokee Red. He used it throughout his residential projects, often covering entire floors with it. Shop Our Picks

Tangerine and Ochre

This door with space-age knobs is painted with Behr's Flaming Torch. The brass wall hanging above the landing is by C. Jeré.

Tangerine and ochre were a popular choice for many midcentury architects and interior designers. Those who want to make a bold design statement will love midcentury oranges shades such as Sherwin Williams’ Carnival (SW 6892) or Orange Fruit (2011-1) by Valspar. If you’re looking for a warm and fun—but more muted—orange, try Wright Ochre (FLLW325) from PPG Pittsburgh Paints. Shop Our Picks

Pewter Gray

In this updated 1950s Portland home, a light gray Neo sofa by Bensen harmonizes with warm wooden walls, ceilings, and floors, as well as a red-and-mustard-yellow vintage rug.

To balance out bright reds, oranges, or yellows, try pewter grays, which can add a cooling touch to warmer color schemes. If you’re thinking of gray for your walls or ceilings, Wright Soft Grey (FLLW872) from PPG Pittsburgh Paints is a versatile option. Shop Our Picks

Soft and Earthy Brown

Different shades of brown can bring a calm, earthy feel to living rooms and studies.

Warm, wood-toned shades of brown give spaces a grounded feel. Try Behr's Cocoa Shell (HDC-AC-05) or Wright Oak Bark (FLLW623) from PPG Pittsburgh Paints. Shop Our Picks