7 Paint Colors That Nail the Midcentury Modern Look

From the cheerful hues of the 1950s to the softer, earthier shades that were popular in the 1960s, these paint colors will give your home the perfect splash of midcentury magic.
Whether you gravitate towards fun citrus tones or more mellow neutrals, midcentury-modern colors can jazz up any room in your home—even if it wasn't built in the ’50s or ’60s. We've rounded up some of the most popular shades of the era that still look current today—read on for our top picks!
Golden Yellow
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Deep yellows can warm up any space. PPG Pittsburgh Paints' Wright Mustard (FLLW321) and Glidden’s Wheat Stalk (30YY 52/515) are two paint colors that complement contemporary midcentury-inspired interiors.
Shop Our Picks
Serene Aqua
This shade has a levity about it that works well with both muted neutrals and darker colors. Benjamin Moore’s Blue Seafoam (2056-60) is a good example of a relaxing blue paint color that works well for interior and exterior walls.
Shop Our Picks
Olive Green and Wasabi
Deep, earthy greens like olive and wasabi were popular during the 1960s. Relentless Olive (SW 6425) from Sherwin Williams and Green Root (8334) from Jotun capture these shades well.
Shop Our Picks
Pops of Red
Reds are great for designers and homeowners who want to be courageous with color. In fact, Frank Lloyd Wright's favorite shade was Cherokee Red. He used it throughout his residential projects, often covering entire floors with it.
Shop Our Picks
Tangerine and Ochre
Tangerine and ochre were a popular choice for many midcentury architects and interior designers. Those who want to make a bold design statement will love midcentury oranges shades such as Sherwin Williams’ Carnival (SW 6892) or Orange Fruit (2011-1) by Valspar. If you’re looking for a warm and fun—but more muted—orange, try Wright Ochre (FLLW325) from PPG Pittsburgh Paints.
Shop Our Picks
Pewter Gray
To balance out bright reds, oranges, or yellows, try pewter grays, which can add a cooling touch to warmer color schemes. If you’re thinking of gray for your walls or ceilings, Wright Soft Grey (FLLW872) from PPG Pittsburgh Paints is a versatile option.
Shop Our Picks
Soft and Earthy Brown
Warm, wood-toned shades of brown give spaces a grounded feel. Try Behr's Cocoa Shell (HDC-AC-05) or Wright Oak Bark (FLLW623) from PPG Pittsburgh Paints.