Relax and Recharge at This Charming Norwegian "Hytte" Rental

Nestled in the tranquil town of Larvik, Norway, is a charming "hytte" (Norwegian summer home), which was originally designed by renowned local architect Ulrik Hellum in 1967.

Larvik architect Ulrik Hellum worked with the intention of creating harmony between architecture and natural environment. Photo Categories:

Tucked away at the end of a hilltop cul-de-sac in the quiet residential neighborhood of Østre Halsen, the quaint one-story dwelling offers a tranquil retreat for anyone looking to disconnect. It sits just minutes away from a lovely stretch of wild coastline, and is also surrounded by woods.

Large picture windows bring ample sunlight into the dining area. Photo Categories:

One of the many Norwegian-style cabins designed by Hellum in the Larvik area, the house is styled to reflect both midcentury and Scandinavian aesthetics.



Midcentury furniture, along with thoughtful colorful accents, makes this rental a truly delightful way to enjoy Norway's Vestfold County. Photo Categories:

An expansive skylight brightens the kitchen.

A cozy dining room that sits six guests.

The interior of the cozy home has fresh, bright, whitewashed walls, enlivened with vintage furniture and colorful decor.



A reading bench next to the kitchen counter.

The space has two living rooms—both of which are flooded with natural light. The dining area, lounge, and open kitchen are located in the first living room, while the second contains two other living lounges, a library with a study area, and a wood-burning stove that can be used in winter.



A wood-burning fireplace keeps the second living lounge warm and toasty in winter.

There are three bedrooms with double beds, as well as a smaller transit room with a sofa bed that can accommodate additional guests. In total, the home can comfortably fit up to eight people.

The spacious master bedroom has light wooden floors and walls.

Outside the home is a large wooden terrace, perfect for relaxing and soaking in the fresh sea air. There is also a private garden surrounded by forests that guests can enjoy.

A transit room with a sofa bed.

Additional features of the property include cable television, WiFi, laundry, and a parking area that can house up to three cars.



The large outdoor terrace is surrounded by trees.

If you're planning a trip to Norway soon, this holiday home makes an idyllic place to explore the ancient Viking trails of the area, and also a great base for day trips to the alpine ski region of Telemark, as well as to the nearby cities of Sandefjord, Tønsberg, and Oslo.



Colorful bed spreads and rugs make this a cool bedroom for kids.

Built-in shelves and an unframed mirror give the bathroom vanity a clean and streamlined look.

An old fireplace was turned into a little rock garden.