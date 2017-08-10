Mid-Century Modern Michigan Service Stations by Alden B. Dow

Perhaps it was those same tailfins that inspired the eye-catching lines of this futuristic structure.



The soaring roofline of the Bay Service Station is a hyperbolic paraboloid – a doubly-curved surface that has a convex form along one axis and a concave form along the other. The use of hyperbolic paraboloids as a form of construction was pioneered in the post-war era.



Innovation and inspiration were critical in the futuristic designs being produced in Michigan.

By being both lightweight and efficient, the form was used as a means of minimizing materials and increasing structural strength while also being capable of achieving impressive and seemingly complex designs.



For his design, Mr. Dow made use of Dow Chemical’s Styrofoam for the roof framing, covered with a thin concrete layer and waterproofed.



It was one of several gas stations he designed for the Bay Refining Company, a division of Dow Chemical. The building is still in use today as an auto detailing business, still servicing automobiles and, in that way, fulfilling its original function.

The Leonard Service Staion in Ann Arbor





In addition to drawings and photographs of the Bay Service Station, the collection in the Alden B. Dow Archives also includes Mr. Dow’s drawings for the Crown Petroleum Service Station in Bay City, the Leonard Service Station in Ann Arbor, and a delightful color pencil sketch for a gas station/store/house that was drawn in the 1940’s but never built.



A delightful color pencil sketch for a gas station/store/house that was drawn in the 1940’s but never built.