A Midcentury Cabin at California’s Sea Ranch Gets a Glowing Makeover

Located in the redwood forest of the famed Sea Ranch community along the Sonoma, California , coastline, this weekend cabin was originally built in 1968 to demonstrate how Sea Ranch design principles of living lightly on the land could produce a comfortable, affordable home.

Though the "MiniMod" cabin had fallen into disrepair, new owners—one of whom is the creative director of Oakland, California–based Framestudio—took it over in 2017 and vowed to preserve the historic importance of the dwelling while introducing contemporary updates. Modernizing it would include a fully functioning kitchen, the capacity to sleep six, and secure storage areas.

The design scheme restored many of the original details that were testaments to Joseph Esherick's architectural mastery. The 20-foot by 20-foot cabin includes three levels, all open to one another. Through the renovation of the home, the open-plan concept was preserved. To maintain the open feeling while also introducing functionality, the architects created a full-height partition that can close off the two bedrooms, or hide away within the Douglas Fir paneling when not in use.