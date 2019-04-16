Micro-Dwellings Across America

In Texas, where bigger is supposedly better, there’s a budding demand for very small homes. Fort Worth might be one of the last places you’d expect to find a waiting list for tiny housing, but if the city’s new White Buffalo micro-unit complex designed by JHP Architecture / Urban Design is any indication, the yen to live small is a nationwide trend. White Buffalo’s 63 units range from 540 to 995 square feet—grand by micro-home standards, but miniscule for Texas—and were fully leased in half the time developer Lang Partners predicted.