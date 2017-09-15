A Dramatic Cantilevered Roof Creates a Spacious Terrace Overlooking Lake Michigan

Designed by New York firm Desai Chia Architecture, in collaboration with local Traverse City, Michigan, firm Environment Architects, the Michigan Lake House is a composition of three interconnected massings. The open living, kitchen, and dining spaces are contained in the main structure. Separated from the living spaces and connected via a dining area breezeway, two additional volumes contain the master suite and the children's quarters.



The house is built from reclaimed materials found on site. Clad in charred black wood, the exterior skin is created from a traditional technique called shou sugi ban, which treats the wood to become weather- and bug-resistant. The textured skin dramatizes the play of light and shadows as the sun moves across the home during the day.