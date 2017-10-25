The Old Farmhouse at Invergarry was built in 1868 and has been in the Grant family for more than a century. So, it was fitting that the current owners enlisted their architect daughter, Mhairi Grant, to renovate the home to suit their modern needs. Mhairi designed a double-height internal space while retaining the historical façade, and replaced the outbuildings with two contemporary guesthouses – connected to the main home through a glass corridor. The renovation, completed in 2014, also features a Corten tower to house the library with a third floor viewing platform.