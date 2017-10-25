Exterior, Gable RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, Shingles Roof Material, and Farmhouse Building Type The Old Farmhouse at Invergarry was built in 1868 and has been in the Grant family for more than a century. So, it was fitting that the current owners enlisted their architect daughter, Mhairi Grant, to renovate the home to suit their modern needs. Mhairi designed a double-height internal space while retaining the historical façade, and replaced the outbuildings with two contemporary guesthouses – connected to the main home through a glass corridor. The renovation, completed in 2014, also features a Corten tower to house the library with a third floor viewing platform. Photo 3 of 11 in Merging Old and New With These 10 Modern Renovations in Scotland

Merging Old and New With These 10 Modern Renovations in Scotland3/11

The Old Farmhouse at Invergarry was built in 1868 and has been in the Grant family for more than a century. So, it was fitting that the current owners enlisted their architect daughter, Mhairi Grant, to renovate the home to suit their modern needs. Mhairi designed a double-height internal space while retaining the historical façade, and replaced the outbuildings with two contemporary guesthouses – connected to the main home through a glass corridor. The renovation, completed in 2014, also features a Corten tower to house the library with a third floor viewing platform.

Posted ByKate Nelischer
Photo Categories: Exterior, Gable RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, Shingles Roof Material, Farmhouse Building Type
Save