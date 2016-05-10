Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Travel

Of course, you do receive a vintage Mercedes-Benz SL to drive through winding roads for a few days and enjoy the timeless design and sleek details of a classic car, but the main features of this service are the perfectly organized trips of four days each, with a local guide and a service team also included in the package.

There are currently two travel options available. The journey through the Provence, Alps and Côte d’Azur region takes you on the Promenade de la Croisette in Cannes, to the medieval Avignon and Arles, which are both UNESCO World Heritage sites, on the picturesque coast road of Corniche d’Or, and to Grasse, the perfume capital of the world. The Tuscany tour runs through stunning country roads guarded on both sides by cypress and olive trees, reaching the Chianti winery, and the architectural and art masterpieces in San Gimignano, Volterra, Siena, and Pienza, with authentic Italian cuisine enjoyed along the way. You can select between various vintage car models to recreate the charm of the past while discovering these striking places in a completely different way. Ultimately, Classic Car Travel is an experience that create memories to last a lifetime.