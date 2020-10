The Arthur Umanoff walnut-and-brass side table at MENU comes in two sizes and retails for $ 899.95 (45 cm) and $1, 069.95 (60 cm). When Arthur originally designed the table for The Elton Co. in the 1950s, it came in walnut and brass or black and birch. At the time, it was advertised as "tray and table" and retailed for $16. "I’m really excited they chose this table," says Wendy. "He was really testing how far he could go here. It’s very elegant."