Originally designed for Shaver-Howard in 1961, the Umanoff planter comes in three sizes at MENU: 27 inches ($ 139.95), 32.5 inches ($ 239.95), and 69 inches ($ 279.95). The powder-coated steel-and-rattan planter is an example of the black metal and natural fiber pieces that the designer created for the furniture manufacturer in the 1960s.